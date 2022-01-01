Greek salad in Kingwood
Kingwood restaurants that serve greek salad
Crust Pizza Co. Woodforest
2300 Woodforest Parkway N, Montgomery
|Greek Salad
|$7.00
Romaine lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, Kalamata olives, sun-dried tomatoes, feta with balsamic vinaigrette dressing
Crust Pizza Co
30129 Rock Creek Drive #500, Kingwood
|GREEK SALAD
|$7.00
Romaine lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, Kalamata olives, sun-dried tomatoes, feta with balsamic vinaigrette dressing
Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen
42 N Main St, Kingwood
|Greek Salad
|$7.00
Garden-fresh vegetables, Kalamata olives, and fresh Romaine lettuce sprinkled with feta cheese and Russo’s balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
|Greek Salad Half Tray
|$35.00
Garden-fresh vegetables, Kalamata olives, and fresh Romaine lettuce sprinkled with feta cheese and Russo’s balsamic vinaigrette dressing.