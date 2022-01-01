Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Kingwood

Kingwood restaurants
Kingwood restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Skeeter's Mesquite Grill image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Skeeter's Mesquite Grill

4121 W Lake Houston Pkwy, Kingwood

Avg 4.6 (1415 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Dinner$13.95
Grilled Salad - Chicken$11.25
mesquite grilled chicken, spring mix, chopped tomatoes, shredded carrots, boiled egg, cheddar cheese.
More about Skeeter's Mesquite Grill
Grilled Chicken image

 

Coco Crepes Waffles & Coffee

4525 Kingwood Drive, Kingwood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken$10.95
Basil Pesto spread on both slices of bread with Spinach, Roasted Tomatoes, Mozzarella Cheese and Roasted Chicken
More about Coco Crepes Waffles & Coffee
Banner pic

 

Sharky's Waterfront Grill

1660 West Lake Houston Parkway, Kingwood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Salad$13.99
Mixed greens with grilled chicken tenders, avocado, cucumber, tomatoes, cheddar cheese and croutons, served with roasted garlic jalapeño ranch dressing
More about Sharky's Waterfront Grill
Russo's New York Pizzeria image

 

Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen

42 N Main St, Kingwood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken$4.00
Fresh marinated chicken breast grilled until moist.
Grilled Chicken Alfredo Dinner$69.95
GRILLED CHICKEN ALFREDO DINNER
(Serves 4-6)
• Half tray of fettuccine chicken alfredo pasta
• Half tray of house salad
• Half tray of garlic bread
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen

