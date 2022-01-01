Grilled chicken in Kingwood
More about Skeeter's Mesquite Grill
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Skeeter's Mesquite Grill
4121 W Lake Houston Pkwy, Kingwood
|Grilled Chicken Dinner
|$13.95
|Grilled Salad - Chicken
|$11.25
mesquite grilled chicken, spring mix, chopped tomatoes, shredded carrots, boiled egg, cheddar cheese.
More about Coco Crepes Waffles & Coffee
Coco Crepes Waffles & Coffee
4525 Kingwood Drive, Kingwood
|Grilled Chicken
|$10.95
Basil Pesto spread on both slices of bread with Spinach, Roasted Tomatoes, Mozzarella Cheese and Roasted Chicken
More about Sharky's Waterfront Grill
Sharky's Waterfront Grill
1660 West Lake Houston Parkway, Kingwood
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$13.99
Mixed greens with grilled chicken tenders, avocado, cucumber, tomatoes, cheddar cheese and croutons, served with roasted garlic jalapeño ranch dressing
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen
Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen
42 N Main St, Kingwood
|Grilled Chicken
|$4.00
Fresh marinated chicken breast grilled until moist.
|Grilled Chicken Alfredo Dinner
|$69.95
GRILLED CHICKEN ALFREDO DINNER
(Serves 4-6)
• Half tray of fettuccine chicken alfredo pasta
• Half tray of house salad
• Half tray of garlic bread