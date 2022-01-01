Pies in Kingwood
Kingwood restaurants that serve pies
RC's NYC Pizza & Pasta - Kingwood
1202 Kingwood Drive Suite A, Kingwood
|14" LARGE PIE
|$14.00
Coco Crepes Waffles & Coffee
4525 Kingwood Drive, Kingwood
|Apple Pie
|$10.95
Sharky's Waterfront Grill
1660 West Lake Houston Parkway, Kingwood
|Island Delight-Banana Cream Pie
|$7.99
A creamy pie made with fresh bananas, vanilla cream and vanilla wafers topped with whipped cream and foster sauce
|Key Lime Pie
|$7.99
Tart custard on top of a graham cracker and butter crust