Salmon in Kingwood
Kingwood restaurants that serve salmon
More about Skeeter's Mesquite Grill
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Skeeter's Mesquite Grill
4121 W Lake Houston Pkwy, Kingwood
|Pecan Salad - Salmon
|$15.75
mesquite grilled salmon, spring mix, red onion, bacon, chopped tomatoes, spicy toasted pecans, parmesan cheese, house made ranch.
|Grilled Salad - Salmon
|$15.25
mesquite grilled salmon, spring mix, chopped tomatoes, shredded carrots, boiled egg, cheddar cheese.
|Protein - Salmon Filet
|$7.95
More about Chimichurri's South American Grill
Chimichurri's South American Grill
1660 W Lake Houston Pkwy Ste. 106, Kingwood
|Salmon a la Miso-Dinner Portion
|$27.00
More about Coco Crepes Waffles & Coffee
Coco Crepes Waffles & Coffee
4525 Kingwood Drive, Kingwood
|Smoked Salmon
|$12.95
Mayonnaise spread on both slices of bread with Spinach, Cream Cheese, Red Onion Capers and Smoked Salmon
|Smoked Salmon
|$12.95
Baby Greens, Red Onion Capers, Cream Cheese and Smoked Salmon
More about Sharky's Waterfront Grill
Sharky's Waterfront Grill
1660 West Lake Houston Parkway, Kingwood
|Upstream Salmon
|$19.99
Broiled salmon filet topped with citrus butter
|Sharky's Salmon Wrap
|$13.99
Broiled salmon topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, jack cheese, baja sauce and tortilla strings wrapped in jalapeno cheddar tortilla and served with fries