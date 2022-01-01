Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Kingwood

Kingwood restaurants
Toast

Kingwood restaurants that serve salmon

Skeeter's Mesquite Grill image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Skeeter's Mesquite Grill

4121 W Lake Houston Pkwy, Kingwood

Avg 4.6 (1415 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pecan Salad - Salmon$15.75
mesquite grilled salmon, spring mix, red onion, bacon, chopped tomatoes, spicy toasted pecans, parmesan cheese, house made ranch.
Grilled Salad - Salmon$15.25
mesquite grilled salmon, spring mix, chopped tomatoes, shredded carrots, boiled egg, cheddar cheese.
Protein - Salmon Filet$7.95
More about Skeeter's Mesquite Grill
Chimichurri's South American Grill

1660 W Lake Houston Pkwy Ste. 106, Kingwood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon a la Miso-Dinner Portion$27.00
More about Chimichurri's South American Grill
Coco Crepes Waffles & Coffee

4525 Kingwood Drive, Kingwood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smoked Salmon$12.95
Mayonnaise spread on both slices of bread with Spinach, Cream Cheese, Red Onion Capers and Smoked Salmon
Smoked Salmon$12.95
Baby Greens, Red Onion Capers, Cream Cheese and Smoked Salmon
More about Coco Crepes Waffles & Coffee
Sharky's Waterfront Grill

1660 West Lake Houston Parkway, Kingwood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Upstream Salmon$19.99
Broiled salmon filet topped with citrus butter
Sharky's Salmon Wrap$13.99
Broiled salmon topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, jack cheese, baja sauce and tortilla strings wrapped in jalapeno cheddar tortilla and served with fries
More about Sharky's Waterfront Grill

