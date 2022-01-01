Go
Kingy's Pizza Pub

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

7470 Hill Rd • $$

Avg 4.8 (656 reviews)

Popular Items

14" Create Your Own Pizza$16.99
Traditional Italian$8.99
Capicola Ham, hard salami, pepperoni, & smoked ham topped with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, hot peppers, & italian dressing
Extra Dressing/ Sauce
10" Create Your Own Pizza$9.49
Boneless Wings$7.99
1/2 Lb boneless breaded chicken tossed in choice of sauce
16" Create Your Own Pizza$19.98
Kingy's All The Way *Award Winning*
cheese, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, ham, hot peppers, (optional anchovies)
Cheese Stix$7.99
8 battered cheese sticks with side of marinara
12" Create Your Own Pizza$13.99
Small Italian Salad$3.99
Lettuce, cheese, pepperoni, tomato
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Sports
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Drive-Thru
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

7470 Hill Rd

Canal Winchester OH

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
FridayClosed
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
