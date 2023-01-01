Go
A map showing the location of Kinkaid Bar & Grill - 2063 Marina RoadView gallery

Kinkaid Bar & Grill - 2063 Marina Road

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

2063 Marina Road

Murphysboro, IL 62966

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

2063 Marina Road, Murphysboro IL 62966

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

One Hot Cookie Bakery & Catering
orange starNo Reviews
1290 Business Hwy 13 Murphysboro, IL 62966
View restaurantnext
17th Street BBQ Murphysboro
orange star4.3 • 387
32 N 17th St Murphysboro, IL 62966
View restaurantnext
Pats BBQ and Catering
orange starNo Reviews
1673 Illinois 13 Business,111 Tower Rock Ln Murphysboro, IL 62966
View restaurantnext
St Nicholas Brewing Company MDH - Southern Illinois Airport
orange starNo Reviews
665 North Airport Road Murphysboro, IL 62966
View restaurantnext
The Wicked Bean
orange starNo Reviews
102 W. Front Street Campbell Hill, IL 62916
View restaurantnext
Longbranch Cafe & Bakery - 100 East Jackson Street
orange star4.5 • 922
100 East Jackson Street Carbondale, IL 62901
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Murphysboro

17th Street BBQ Murphysboro
orange star4.3 • 387
32 N 17th St Murphysboro, IL 62966
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Murphysboro

Carbondale

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Cape Girardeau

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Paducah

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Belleville

No reviews yet

O Fallon

No reviews yet

Troy

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Saint Louis

Avg 4.5 (358 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Edwardsville

Avg 4.8 (20 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Kinkaid Bar & Grill - 2063 Marina Road

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston