Go
Consumer picView gallery

Kinkas Bakery Cafe

Open today 7:00 AM - 5:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

24020 State Road 54

Lutz, FL 33559

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Location

24020 State Road 54, Lutz FL 33559

Directions

Gallery

Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Hungry Greek
orange starNo Reviews
23651 Florida Highway 54 Lutz, FL 33559
View restaurantnext
40 Thieves - Lutz - 2741 East County Line Road
orange starNo Reviews
2741 East County Line Road Lutz, FL 33559
View restaurantnext
Top Shelf Sports Lounge
orange starNo Reviews
3173 Cypress Ridge Blvd. Welsey Chapel, FL 33544
View restaurantnext
Florida Avenue Brewing Co - Wesley Chapel
orange starNo Reviews
2029 Arrowgrass Drive Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
View restaurantnext
Mac's Custom Meats + Deli
orange starNo Reviews
26316 Wesley Chapel Boulevard Lutz, FL 33559
View restaurantnext
BARE BUNS CAFE @ LAKE COMO RESORT
orange starNo Reviews
20500 Cot Rd Lutz, FL 33558
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lutz

Station House BBQ
orange star4.8 • 538
16319 North Florida Ave Lutz, FL 33549
View restaurantnext
Calusa Pizza & Craft - 17695 N Dale Mabry Hwy
orange star4.5 • 13
17695 N Dale Mabry Hwy Lutz, FL 33548
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Lutz

Land O Lakes

No reviews yet

Odessa

No reviews yet

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (406 restaurants)

Oldsmar

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Safety Harbor

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

New Port Richey

No reviews yet

Wesley Chapel

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Brandon

Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)

Palm Harbor

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Kinkas Bakery Cafe

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston