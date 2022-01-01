Go
Toast

Kinnard & Drake's 1830 Chophouse

1830 Chophouse offers a variety of local sourced beef complimented with the freshest seafood prepared under the direction of our culinary team.

STEAKS

111 W. Main St.

Avg 4 (15 reviews)

Popular Items

Filet Mignon$35.00
Chicken Portabella Fettucine$19.00
1830 Scampi$22.00
Small House Salad$5.00
Entree House Salad$10.00
1830 Burger$12.00
Stuffed Chicken$19.00
Spinach Artichoke Dip$12.00
Bread Basket (4 rolls)$3.00
Filet Skewers$27.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

111 W. Main St.

Lebanon IN

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Backroads BBQ

No reviews yet

Backroads BBQ is proud to serve our customers like they are neighbors and friends. Our pork, brisket, turkey,and Texas sausage are slow cooked to ensure they are perfect. You can dine with us or take it home, but to get the good food, you have to take the Backroads.

Parky's Smokehouse

No reviews yet

Please note: Menu item availability is displayed accurately online. If you don't see an item you are looking for, it has either been removed from the menu or is currently out of stock.

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0420

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Francis Neidlinger Post 79

No reviews yet

Hours: 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Curbside pickup only!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston