Kinnaree Thai Kitchen

Traditional Thai flavors in Lincoln Park

NOODLES

2415 N Ashland Ave • $$

Popular Items

Spicy Pad Khee Mao (Drunken Noodles)$12.00
Wide rice noodle cooked with hot peppers, basil leaves, mushrooms, bamboo shoots, carrots, and string beans in spicy soy sauce. Served with your choice between chicken, pork, tofu, or vegetables.
Gai Satay (Grilled Chicken Skewers)$9.00
Curry marinated grilled chicken skewers. Served with a side of peanut sauce and cucumber salad. (4 pieces)
Chicken Pot Stickers$7.00
Wonton skin wrapped dumpling filled with ground chicken, cabbage, and onions. Served with a side of sweet chili soy sauce. (6 pieces)
Pad Thai$12.00
Thin rice noodle cooked with bean sprouts, eggs, green onions, ground peanuts, lime, and tamarind sauce. Served with your choice between chicken, pork, tofu, or vegetables.
Kow Pad$11.00
Thai fried rice cooked with eggs, green peas, tomatoes, lime, and onions. Served with your choice between chicken, pork, tofu, or vegetables.
Fresh Rolls$8.00
Rice pastry wrap, avocado, basil leaves, carrots, lettuce, red leaf lettuce, and tofu. Served with a side of sweet and sour sauce with crushed peanuts. (4 pieces)
Crab Rangoon$7.00
Deep-fried wonton skin wrap, celery, cream cheese, and imitation crab meat. Served with a side of sweet and sour sauce. (6 pieces)
Pad See Ew$12.00
Wide rice noodle cooked with Chinese broccoli, cabbage, broccoli, and eggs in sweet soy sauce. Served with your choice between chicken, pork, tofu, or vegetables.
Egg Rolls$5.00
Deep-fried pastry wrap, cabbage, carrots, and celery. Served with a side of sweet and sour sauce. (3 pieces)
White Rice$2.00
Location

2415 N Ashland Ave

Chicago IL

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
