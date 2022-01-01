Kinship & Métier

All-Purpose

No reviews yet

Jersey-fresh, deck oven pizza! Come be a kid again and enjoy neighborhood charm, like those Italian joints of your youth!

For the freshest quality food, we recommend that you dine in or pick up directly.

All-Purpose has added an automatic 20 percent service fee to show exactly how much of your payment goes directly to employees.

Delivery orders are provided by DoorDash, not All Purpose staff. If you have issues regarding your delivery, please contact them directly. In the event that they cannot adequately address your concerns, we can provide a full refund.

