Kinya - Saint Johns, FL
Open today 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Location
#103 415 Durbin Pavilion Drive, Saint Johns FL 32095
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - St Johns, FL
No Reviews
60 Shops Blvd St Johns, FL 32259
View restaurant
Relish - Big Tasty Burgers! - Jacksonville
No Reviews
14866 Old St Augustine Rd Jacksonville, FL 32258
View restaurant