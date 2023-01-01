Go
Banner picView gallery

Savory - 152 Sunny Isles Boulevard unit 13

Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

152 Sunny Isles Boulevard unit 13

Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

152 Sunny Isles Boulevard unit 13, Sunny Isles Beach FL 33160

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

La Cabrera
orange starNo Reviews
17100 Collins Avenue Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160
View restaurantnext
NUNUNU
orange starNo Reviews
17066-B Collins Ave Sunny Isles, FL 33160
View restaurantnext
Mykonos Kitchen & Bar - 400 Sunny Isles CU4 . Sunny Isles beach , FL 33160
orange starNo Reviews
400 Sunny Isles Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160
View restaurantnext
Sproutz - Sunny Isles
orange star4.5 • 775
17100 Collins Ave Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160
View restaurantnext
Nara Miami
orange starNo Reviews
3881 Northeast 163rd Street North Miami Beach, FL 33160
View restaurantnext
Treesome Natural Food Cafe - Sunny Isles - 17608 Collins Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
17608 Collins Avenue Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Sunny Isles Beach

Sproutz - Sunny Isles
orange star4.5 • 775
17100 Collins Ave Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160
View restaurantnext
Holy Schnitzel - Aventura
orange star4.4 • 476
17871 BISCAYNE BLVD AVENTURA, FL 33160
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Sunny Isles Beach

Miami Beach

Avg 4.3 (266 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1214 restaurants)

Key Biscayne

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Hialeah

Avg 4.1 (56 restaurants)

Opa Locka

Avg 4 (11 restaurants)

Hallandale

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.3 (135 restaurants)

Dania

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.3 (395 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Savory - 152 Sunny Isles Boulevard unit 13

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston