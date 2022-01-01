Go
Kippo Ramen

606 S Broadway

Baltimore, MD 21231

Popular Items

Spicy Tonkotsu$13.00
Tonkotsu seasoned with spicy paste and finished with a drizzle of spicy oil.
Wavy Noodles
Tonkotsu Black and Red$13.50
Spicy tonkotsu finished with a black garlic and spicy oil.
Wavy Noodles.
Spicy Miso Ramen$14.00
Miso ramen finished with spicy paste and spicy oil.
Classic Shoyu$12.00
Traditional soy sauce ramen topped with sheets of nori seaweed.
Wavy Noodles.
Dumpling-Pork (Fried/Steamed)$6.00
Tonkotsu White$12.50
Hakata style pork broth ramen, simplistic and delicious.
Straight Noodles
Ginger Miso Ramen$13.50
Mugi Miso Ramen base with Ginger.
Sesame Shio Ramen$13.00
Gyoza -Vegetable$4.50
Gyoza-Pork$4.50
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:30 pm

606 S Broadway, Baltimore MD 21231

