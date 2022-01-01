Go
Kiraku is a Japanese Izakaya.
We are now honored to serve our take-out meals to our community during this time. Our special take-out menu is designed and prepared daily so some items may run out or change.
Please enjoy our food at home!!!

Gyu Don$15.00
Simmered Washu beef, onion and poached egg over rice
Corn Tempura (2pcs)$6.00
Corn tempura with green tea salt (2pcs)
Beef Tongue Skewer Box$25.00
3 beef tongue skewers and sautéed lotus root with yuzu miso sauce over rice
*contains soy sauce
American Wagyu Beef Tataki$16.00
Sliced and lightly seared American Wagyu beef with ponzu
Unagi Don$24.00
Grilled unagi in sweet soy sauce over rice
Karaage$9.00
Deep fried organic chicken (6pcs)
Negitoro Maki$16.00
12 makizushi rolls with negitoro and sesasme
Sanshoku Don$26.00
6 pcs salmon, negitoro, ikura (salmon roe) marinated in soy sauce, and seaweed over sushi rice
Oyako Don$13.00
Grilled chicken and 2 organic eggs over rice
Kaisen Box$55.00
Chutoro, Marinated Bluefin Tuna (Spain), Scallops, Ikura (Salmon Roe), Tobiko, Snow Crab, Sweet Shrimp, Shiso, Green Onions, and pickles over sushi rice
2566B Telegraph Ave

Berkeley CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Fish & Bird is a unique Izakaya style restaurant and bar, specializing in modern Japanese cuisine. Chef Asuka Uchida is classically trained in Japanese and French cooking techniques. Her modern, sophisticated interpretations of traditional dishes are a reflection of the current trends in Japan.
We source local, seasonal and sustainable ingredients, augmented with specialty items imported from Japan. We offer a highly curated selection of local and Japanese sake, beer, shochu, wine and spirits with a focus on small batch production.
We live in extraordinary times and we fully understand that a lot of drastic and necessary changes are upon us. With that in mind we have created a special menu of items that can maintain quality in a take-out fashion for you to enjoy in the comfort of your own home.
Our normal menu available for dining-in only.
Thank you, and enjoy!

Shihlin Snacks is everybody’s favorite Taiwanese food chain featuring popular snacks from the alleys of Taiwan’s night markets. Prepared the way they do over in Taiwan, the menu features authentic favorites such as XXL Crispy Chicken, Treasure! RiceBox, Handmade Oyster Mee Sua, and our famous snacks.

Fast food burgers. Slow food values.

