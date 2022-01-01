The Kirby House
The Kirby House is the place to meet and eat in Grand Haven. A community favorite for excellent food, live entertainment, and simple relaxation with friends and family. Formerly a historic hotel of note, The Kirby House retains its old-world charm, while providing all the pleasantries of new world fare and hospitality. Come check out the Island bar with 5 new HDTV’s or enjoy Happy Hour with friends and family.
Within walking distance of the shores of Lake Michigan, The Kirby House transcends the level of simple restaurant, and is the destination in Grand Haven for all things fun. The primarily American-influenced menu is incredibly diverse and is exemplary in its attention to culinary detail and passion. The Kirby’s special event rooms, including the popular “Wine Cellar” offer classically unique settings for your big event.
FRENCH FRIES
2 Washington Ave. • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2 Washington Ave.
Grand Haven MI
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Grand Armory Brewery
Come in and enjoy!
The Toasted Pickle
Welcome to The Toasted Pickle! Check out our weekly sandwich specials and 'soup of the day'. Inside dining now open...or order online for takeout or delivery to your table Odd Side Ales down the street. Thank you! - The Toasted Pickle Staff
Dr. Rolf's Barbeque - Grand Haven
Come in and enjoy!
Snug Harbor
Large capacity restaurant, with an outdoor 3 season deck. A wide variety of Food, Michigan cocktails, Beer and Wine. Always a beautiful sunset that you can never miss. Come to Snug for a quick bit or a relaxing time with friends and family!
We have been around for 30 years and are always re-inventing ourselves! Open all year round!