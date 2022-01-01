Go
Toast

The Kirby House

The Kirby House is the place to meet and eat in Grand Haven. A community favorite for excellent food, live entertainment, and simple relaxation with friends and family. Formerly a historic hotel of note, The Kirby House retains its old-world charm, while providing all the pleasantries of new world fare and hospitality. Come check out the Island bar with 5 new HDTV’s or enjoy Happy Hour with friends and family.
Within walking distance of the shores of Lake Michigan, The Kirby House transcends the level of simple restaurant, and is the destination in Grand Haven for all things fun. The primarily American-influenced menu is incredibly diverse and is exemplary in its attention to culinary detail and passion. The Kirby’s special event rooms, including the popular “Wine Cellar” offer classically unique settings for your big event.

FRENCH FRIES

2 Washington Ave. • $$

Avg 4 (1004 reviews)

Popular Items

CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWHICH$12.99
tender fried chicken, red onion, crunchy pickles, bacon, shredded lettuce, chipotle aioli, toasted brioche bun
KIRBY CASHEW STIR FRY( VG)$16.99
chicken breast, julienne vegetables, broccoli, napa cabbage, cashews, stir fry sauce, jasmine rice
SPICED MAHI TACOS$17.99
shredded lettuce, pickled red onion, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole, queso fresco, lime-cilantro crema
ULTIMATE GARLIC BREAD$10.99
garlic bread, garlic butter, 4-cheese blend, ranch, marinara
BUILD YOUR OWN$11.99
CHOOSE A SAUCE: house red sauce, bbq, basil pesto, herb oil (V) CHOOSE A CHEESE: mozzeralla & provolone blend, artisan bleu, goat cheese, fresh mozzerella TOP IT OFF $1.25 EACH: ham, italian sausage, roasted chicken, pepperoni, bacon, bell peppers, roasted red peppers, roasted garlic, pineapple,fresh basil, red onion, toamto, jalapenos, mushrooms, olives, artichokes, spinach, black-eyed pea corn salsa.
5-CHEESE PENNE PASTA (V)$12.99
signature 5-cheese cream sauce, romano & butter toasted bread crumbs, fresh parsley. add smoked bacon 2 avaliable gluten-free: gf pasta, red sauce, romano cheese, fresh basil, add 2
MACHO NACHO (V) (GF)$12.99
corn tortilla chips, black-eyed peas & corn salsa, 4-cheese blend, lime-cilantro crema, jalapenos, pico de gallo, scallions add: southwest chicken (GF), taco beef (GF), veggi "chicken", veggi "beef", 2.99 / side of guac, pico or sour cream .75 ea.
ROSEMARY FRIES$9.79
signature rosemary-garlic spice
CAESAR*$10.99
baby romaine, garlic croutons, shaved parmesan, signature caesar,dressing
THAI CHICKEN LETTUCE WRAPS (GF)$14.99
grilled chicken, cucumbers, fresh veggies, lettuce wraps, peanut & red chile sauces. Avaliable vegetarian with veggie "chicken or veggie "beef" add 1.99
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating

Location

2 Washington Ave.

Grand Haven MI

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Grand Armory Brewery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Toasted Pickle

No reviews yet

Welcome to The Toasted Pickle! Check out our weekly sandwich specials and 'soup of the day'. Inside dining now open...or order online for takeout or delivery to your table Odd Side Ales down the street. Thank you! - The Toasted Pickle Staff

Dr. Rolf's Barbeque - Grand Haven

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Snug Harbor

No reviews yet

Large capacity restaurant, with an outdoor 3 season deck. A wide variety of Food, Michigan cocktails, Beer and Wine. Always a beautiful sunset that you can never miss. Come to Snug for a quick bit or a relaxing time with friends and family!
We have been around for 30 years and are always re-inventing ourselves! Open all year round!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston