Go
Toast

Kirchhoff's Bakery & Deli

Come in and enjoy!

118 Market House Square

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

118 Market House Square

Paducah KY

Sunday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Paducah Beer Werks

No reviews yet

From grain to glass, building a better beer.

The 1857 Hotel

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy

The Bully Gorilla Bar

No reviews yet

Neighborhood Pub on the historic Market House Square in downtown Paducah, KY.

Over Under

No reviews yet

Full service restaurant/bar with over 30 tv's and a wide array of sports packages!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston