Kirkland restaurants you'll love

Bungalow at Juanita Beach
9714 Northeast Juanita Drive, Kirkland
|Popular items
|FISH & CHIPS
|$17.00
|MAC SALAD
|$6.00
|BUNGALOW WINGS
|$14.00
WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Little Grandma's Kitchen
12551 116th Avenue Northeast, Kirkland
|Popular items
|The All-Mighty ~
|$16.99
Steak, Thick Sliced Bacon, Pork Sausage, Hickory Smoked Ham, Tillamook Cheddar Cheese
|The Bacon Me Crazy ~
|$13.49
Thick Sliced Bacon, Fire Roasted Tomato, Sautéed Mushroom, and Tillamook Cheddar Cheese.
*All third party delivery platform orders cost 20% more for all items. If you want to avoid this premium, we invite you to order for delivery or take-out at www.lgskitchen.com
|Egg Scrambles
|$11.49
All scrambles made with three large eggs with a heaping side of tater tots.
*All third party delivery platform orders cost 20% more for all items. If you want to avoid this premium, we invite you to order for delivery or take-out at www.lgskitchen.com
Homegrown - Kirkland
104 Lake Street, Kirkland
|Popular items
|Za’atar Smashed Chickpea
|$11.95
Za’atar smashed chickpeas, shredded beets, avocado, cucumbers, pickled red onions, cilantro, lemon harissa tahini & farm greens (V, GF*)
|Smoked Pastrami
|$13.95
smoked pastrami, white cheddar, caramelized onions, smoked aioli & dill pickles (D, GF*)
|Turkey, Bacon & Avocado
|$13.95
thin-sliced turkey, applewood bacon, avocado, white cheddar, roasted garlic aioli & farm greens (D, GF*)
SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Lodge Sports Grille
107 Lake Street, Kirkland
|Popular items
|WAZZU DOUBLE CHEESE
|$14.00
Double cheeseburger topped with American and Amera Melt cheese, shredded lettuce, pickles and special sauce.
|THREE CHEESE MAC
|$13.00
House made macaroni and cheese with Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses, topped with fresh chopped bacon and Parmesan.
Add blackened chicken or shrimp for $4.
|BLEU CHEESE BRUIN
|$16.00
Thick cut bacon, lettuce, tomato, Bleu cheese and garlic aioli.
Mercurys Coffee Co.
8506 122nd Ave NE, Kirkland
|Popular items
|Vanilla Latte
|$4.15
Organic Espresso & Monin Vanilla with Velvety Milk
|Blonde Hawaiian
|$4.35
Signature White Chocolate, Macadamia Nut & Real Coconut
|Latte
|$3.65
Our Signature Organic Espresso with Velvety Milk
Cactus Restaurant
121 Park Lane, Kirkland
|Popular items
|Traditional Guacamole
|$8.00
Crushed Hass avocados, cilantro, lime, onion and serrano chiles. Comes with our house made chips and fresh salsa casera.
|Chicken Fajitas
|$19.00
All natural grilled chicken breast served with Spanish rice, cumin black beans and caramelized onions. Also includes fresh guacamole, sour cream, jack cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo and choice of flour or housemade corn tortillas on the side.
|Salsa (Only)
|$2.00
This is only for salsa. If you want guacamole or chips, those items also need to be selected and purchased.
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Deja Moo
9749 NE 119th Way, Kirkland
|Popular items
|Ol Glory
|$15.00
7 oz Custom Ground Beef Patty, American Cheese, Tomato, Shredded Romaine, Yellow Onion, Dill Pickles, Moo Sauce
|Deja Moo
|$14.50
7 oz Custom Ground Beef Patty, Beecher's White Cheddar, Bibb Lettuce, Tomato, Yellow Onion, Tipsy Sauce
|Craft Brew
|$16.50
7 oz Custom Ground Beef Patty, Jack Cheese, Onion Ring, Bibb Lettuce, Tomato, Sweet BBQ Sauce
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
ROMiOS Pizza & Pasta
11422 NE 124th St, Kirkland
|Popular items
|Wings (10)
|$15.00
Your choice of buffalo, honey BBQ or Breaded Italian
|Personal Pizza
|$10.99
Two toppings of your choice. Served with soup or salad
|15" Pepperoni Pizza
|$25.20
Whole milk mozzarella cheese over a blanked of pepperoni
Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Kirkland
120 Park Ln #B, Kirkland
|Popular items
|Tonkotsu Shoyu Traditional
|$14.50
とんこつラーメン Rich pork broth flavored with Yamaguchi soy sauce and topped with black garlic oil.
|Tonkotsu Shoyu Less Sodium
|$14.50
とんこつラーメン Rich pork broth flavored with Yamaguchi soy sauce and topped with black garlic oil.
|Pork Gyoza
|$5.50
餃子（豚肉）Pan-fried dumpling stuffed with pork, served with a soy vinegar dipping sauce
Fan Tang - Kirkland
10615 NE 68th ST, Kirkland
|Popular items
|Mei Cai Pork Belly Bowl
|$15.75
梅菜蒸肉盖码饭 - Pork belly slow cooked with house chili sauce and Mei Cai - a dry pickled mustard with rich aroma from southern China, served with roasted pepper and rice.
|Garlic Green Beans
|$9.50
蒜蓉四季豆 - Green beans in garlic sauce tossed over high heat.
|Sweet & Sour Pork Tenderloin
|$9.00
糖醋里脊 - Juicy pork tenderloin in sweet and sour sauce, sprinkled with roasted sesame.
The Wing Dome - Kirkland
232 CENTRAL WAY, Kirkland
|Popular items
|6 Wings
|$10.95
Tossed in 1 sauce
|Waffle Fries
|$5.95
Tossed in our seasoning and served with Fry Sauce
|Wing Pack 50
|$59.95
Choose up to 2 sauces. Includes, Carrots, Celery, Ranch and Blue Cheese. Serves 4-6 people
SALADS • STEAKS
Le Grand Bistro Americain
2220 CARILLON PT, Kirkland
|Popular items
|Demi-Volaille
|$27.00
pan roasted boneless half chicken, truffle sauce, whipped potatoes
|Beet Salad
|$17.00
red and yellow beets, goat cheese mousse,
marcona almonds, red wine gastrique,
arugula
|French Burger
|$19.00
grilled chicken breast, gruyere, bacon, lettuce, tomato and dijonnaise on toasted house brioche bun, with french fries
HAMBURGERS
Coastline Burgers
116 Central Way, Kirkland
|Popular items
|Coastline Sauce
|$0.49
We can't tell you how we make it from scratch, but we can tell you it's tangy and delicious!
|Ranch
|$0.49
Made daily with fresh buttermilk
|Haystack Fries
|$3.29
Thin-cut, crispy and delicious
BTW WA #1
6402 Lake Washington Blvd NE, Kirkland
|Popular items
|Chicken Red Curry
|$12.95
A consisting of red curry paste cooked in coconut milk with chicken, bell pepper, bamboo shoots, and topped with fresh basils. It is packed with flavor and a hint of heat. It makes a perfect meal when paired with jasmine rice.
|Pad Thai
|$12.95
The rice noodles stir-fried with tofu, eggs, bean sprouts, and the house special tamarind sauce that seasoned with shrimp paste then topped with ground peanut.
|Spring Rolls (4 pieces)
|$6.95
Fried spring rolls stuffed with succulent vegetables served with our homemade plum sauce. Available in 2 sizes, S (2 pieces) and L (4 pieces).
Thai Wisdom Bistro - Kirkland
8516 122nd AVE NE suite #C-2, kirkland
|Popular items
|Phad Thai
|$13.50
World-famous street food, fresh thin rice noodles with bean sprout, green onion, and egg stir-fried in special tamarind sauce and sprinkled with crushed peanuts.
|Mama Noodle
|$13.50
A new twist on Thai ramen features carrots, baby corn, egg, cabbage, broccoli, snow peas & bell stir-fried in special mama sauce.
Kiwami Sushi Bar & Sake House
104 Kirkland Ave, Kirkland
|Popular items
|Salted Edamame
|$4.50
boiled soybean pods, kosher salt.
|Combination Bento
|$20.00
Pick any 2 items from the list below. Served with steamed White Rice, side salad, Miso Soup.
|Alaskan Roll
|$8.00
Atlantic salmon, cucumber, avocado.
Bobae Coffee & Tea Kirkland
168 Lake St S, Kirkland
Evergreens
425 Urban Plaza, Kirkland
Ristorante Paradiso
120 Park Ln Ste A, Kirkland
Heroi Do Churrasco
12067 124th Ave NE, Kirkland
AA Sushi Kirkland
9730 NE 119th way, Kirkland