Kirkland restaurants you'll love

Must-try Kirkland restaurants

Bungalow at Juanita Beach image

 

Bungalow at Juanita Beach

9714 Northeast Juanita Drive, Kirkland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
FISH & CHIPS$17.00
MAC SALAD$6.00
BUNGALOW WINGS$14.00
More about Bungalow at Juanita Beach
Little Grandma's Kitchen image

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Little Grandma's Kitchen

12551 116th Avenue Northeast, Kirkland

Avg 4.7 (1546 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
The All-Mighty ~$16.99
Steak, Thick Sliced Bacon, Pork Sausage, Hickory Smoked Ham, Tillamook Cheddar Cheese
The Bacon Me Crazy ~$13.49
Thick Sliced Bacon, Fire Roasted Tomato, Sautéed Mushroom, and Tillamook Cheddar Cheese.
*All third party delivery platform orders cost 20% more for all items. If you want to avoid this premium, we invite you to order for delivery or take-out at www.lgskitchen.com
Egg Scrambles$11.49
All scrambles made with three large eggs with a heaping side of tater tots.
*All third party delivery platform orders cost 20% more for all items. If you want to avoid this premium, we invite you to order for delivery or take-out at www.lgskitchen.com
More about Little Grandma's Kitchen
Homegrown - Kirkland image

 

Homegrown - Kirkland

104 Lake Street, Kirkland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Za’atar Smashed Chickpea$11.95
Za’atar smashed chickpeas, shredded beets, avocado, cucumbers, pickled red onions, cilantro, lemon harissa tahini & farm greens (V, GF*)
Smoked Pastrami$13.95
smoked pastrami, white cheddar, caramelized onions, smoked aioli & dill pickles (D, GF*)
Turkey, Bacon & Avocado$13.95
thin-sliced turkey, applewood bacon, avocado, white cheddar, roasted garlic aioli & farm greens (D, GF*)
More about Homegrown - Kirkland
The Lodge Sports Grille image

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Lodge Sports Grille

107 Lake Street, Kirkland

Avg 4 (1552 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
WAZZU DOUBLE CHEESE$14.00
Double cheeseburger topped with American and Amera Melt cheese, shredded lettuce, pickles and special sauce.
THREE CHEESE MAC$13.00
House made macaroni and cheese with Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses, topped with fresh chopped bacon and Parmesan.
Add blackened chicken or shrimp for $4.
BLEU CHEESE BRUIN$16.00
Thick cut bacon, lettuce, tomato, Bleu cheese and garlic aioli.
More about The Lodge Sports Grille
Mercurys Coffee Co. image

 

Mercurys Coffee Co.

8506 122nd Ave NE, Kirkland

Avg 4.5 (1160 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Vanilla Latte$4.15
Organic Espresso & Monin Vanilla with Velvety Milk
Blonde Hawaiian$4.35
Signature White Chocolate, Macadamia Nut & Real Coconut
Latte$3.65
Our Signature Organic Espresso with Velvety Milk
More about Mercurys Coffee Co.
Cactus Restaurant image

 

Cactus Restaurant

121 Park Lane, Kirkland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Traditional Guacamole$8.00
Crushed Hass avocados, cilantro, lime, onion and serrano chiles. Comes with our house made chips and fresh salsa casera.
Chicken Fajitas$19.00
All natural grilled chicken breast served with Spanish rice, cumin black beans and caramelized onions. Also includes fresh guacamole, sour cream, jack cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo and choice of flour or housemade corn tortillas on the side.
Salsa (Only)$2.00
This is only for salsa. If you want guacamole or chips, those items also need to be selected and purchased.
More about Cactus Restaurant
Deja Moo image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Deja Moo

9749 NE 119th Way, Kirkland

Avg 4 (41 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Ol Glory$15.00
7 oz Custom Ground Beef Patty, American Cheese, Tomato, Shredded Romaine, Yellow Onion, Dill Pickles, Moo Sauce
Deja Moo$14.50
7 oz Custom Ground Beef Patty, Beecher's White Cheddar, Bibb Lettuce, Tomato, Yellow Onion, Tipsy Sauce
Craft Brew$16.50
7 oz Custom Ground Beef Patty, Jack Cheese, Onion Ring, Bibb Lettuce, Tomato, Sweet BBQ Sauce
More about Deja Moo
ROMiOS Pizza & Pasta image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

ROMiOS Pizza & Pasta

11422 NE 124th St, Kirkland

Avg 4.7 (2012 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Wings (10)$15.00
Your choice of buffalo, honey BBQ or Breaded Italian
Personal Pizza$10.99
Two toppings of your choice. Served with soup or salad
15" Pepperoni Pizza$25.20
Whole milk mozzarella cheese over a blanked of pepperoni
More about ROMiOS Pizza & Pasta
Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Kirkland image

 

Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Kirkland

120 Park Ln #B, Kirkland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Tonkotsu Shoyu Traditional$14.50
とんこつラーメン Rich pork broth flavored with Yamaguchi soy sauce and topped with black garlic oil.
Tonkotsu Shoyu Less Sodium$14.50
とんこつラーメン Rich pork broth flavored with Yamaguchi soy sauce and topped with black garlic oil.
Pork Gyoza$5.50
餃子（豚肉）Pan-fried dumpling stuffed with pork, served with a soy vinegar dipping sauce
More about Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Kirkland
Fan Tang - Kirkland image

 

Fan Tang - Kirkland

10615 NE 68th ST, Kirkland

Avg 4.5 (69 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Mei Cai Pork Belly Bowl$15.75
梅菜蒸肉盖码饭 - Pork belly slow cooked with house chili sauce and Mei Cai - a dry pickled mustard with rich aroma from southern China, served with roasted pepper and rice.
Garlic Green Beans$9.50
蒜蓉四季豆 - Green beans in garlic sauce tossed over high heat.
Sweet & Sour Pork Tenderloin$9.00
糖醋里脊 - Juicy pork tenderloin in sweet and sour sauce, sprinkled with roasted sesame.
More about Fan Tang - Kirkland
The Wing Dome - Kirkland image

 

The Wing Dome - Kirkland

232 CENTRAL WAY, Kirkland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
6 Wings$10.95
Tossed in 1 sauce
Waffle Fries$5.95
Tossed in our seasoning and served with Fry Sauce
Wing Pack 50$59.95
Choose up to 2 sauces. Includes, Carrots, Celery, Ranch and Blue Cheese. Serves 4-6 people
More about The Wing Dome - Kirkland
Le Grand Bistro Americain image

SALADS • STEAKS

Le Grand Bistro Americain

2220 CARILLON PT, Kirkland

Avg 4.4 (3915 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Demi-Volaille$27.00
pan roasted boneless half chicken, truffle sauce, whipped potatoes
Beet Salad$17.00
red and yellow beets, goat cheese mousse,
marcona almonds, red wine gastrique,
arugula
French Burger$19.00
grilled chicken breast, gruyere, bacon, lettuce, tomato and dijonnaise on toasted house brioche bun, with french fries
More about Le Grand Bistro Americain
Coastline Burgers image

HAMBURGERS

Coastline Burgers

116 Central Way, Kirkland

Avg 4 (135 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Coastline Sauce$0.49
We can't tell you how we make it from scratch, but we can tell you it's tangy and delicious!
Ranch$0.49
Made daily with fresh buttermilk
Haystack Fries$3.29
Thin-cut, crispy and delicious
More about Coastline Burgers
BTW WA #1 image

 

BTW WA #1

6402 Lake Washington Blvd NE, Kirkland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Red Curry$12.95
A consisting of red curry paste cooked in coconut milk with chicken, bell pepper, bamboo shoots, and topped with fresh basils. It is packed with flavor and a hint of heat. It makes a perfect meal when paired with jasmine rice.
Pad Thai$12.95
The rice noodles stir-fried with tofu, eggs, bean sprouts, and the house special tamarind sauce that seasoned with shrimp paste then topped with ground peanut.
Spring Rolls (4 pieces)$6.95
Fried spring rolls stuffed with succulent vegetables served with our homemade plum sauce. Available in 2 sizes, S (2 pieces) and L (4 pieces).
More about BTW WA #1
Thai Wisdom Bistro - Kirkland image

 

Thai Wisdom Bistro - Kirkland

8516 122nd AVE NE suite #C-2, kirkland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Phad Thai$13.50
World-famous street food, fresh thin rice noodles with bean sprout, green onion, and egg stir-fried in special tamarind sauce and sprinkled with crushed peanuts.
Mama Noodle$13.50
A new twist on Thai ramen features carrots, baby corn, egg, cabbage, broccoli, snow peas & bell stir-fried in special mama sauce.
More about Thai Wisdom Bistro - Kirkland
Evergreens image

 

Evergreens

425 Urban Plaza, Kirkland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Build Your Own$10.97
More about Evergreens
COMO image

PIZZA

COMO

1270 Carillon Point, Kirkland

Avg 4.4 (1021 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Salsiccia Pizza$22.00
More about COMO
Restaurant banner

 

Pie Bar - Pie Truck #1

6402 Lake Washington Blvd NE, Kirkland

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Pie Bar - Pie Truck #1
Banner pic

 

Kiwami Sushi Bar & Sake House

104 Kirkland Ave, Kirkland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Salted Edamame$4.50
boiled soybean pods, kosher salt.
Combination Bento$20.00
Pick any 2 items from the list below. Served with steamed White Rice, side salad, Miso Soup.
Alaskan Roll$8.00
Atlantic salmon, cucumber, avocado.
More about Kiwami Sushi Bar & Sake House
Banner pic

 

Bobae Coffee & Tea Kirkland

168 Lake St S, Kirkland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Bobae Coffee & Tea Kirkland
Evergreens image

 

Evergreens

425 Urban Plaza, Kirkland

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Evergreens
Restaurant banner

 

Ristorante Paradiso

120 Park Ln Ste A, Kirkland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Ristorante Paradiso
Restaurant banner

 

Heroi Do Churrasco

12067 124th Ave NE, Kirkland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Heroi Do Churrasco
Restaurant banner

 

AA Sushi Kirkland

9730 NE 119th way, Kirkland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about AA Sushi Kirkland

