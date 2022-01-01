Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kirkland bars & lounges you'll love

Kirkland restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Kirkland

Bungalow at Juanita Beach image

 

Bungalow at Juanita Beach

9714 Northeast Juanita Drive, Kirkland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
SPAM MUSUBI$4.00
BUNGALOW WINGS$15.00
PORK TACO$4.00
More about Bungalow at Juanita Beach
The Lodge Sports Grille image

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Lodge Sports Grille

107 Lake Street, Kirkland

Avg 4 (1552 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
BUFFALO CHICKEN BURGER$17.00
Cajun style blackened chicken breast with melted pepper jack cheese, lettuce, onion, tomato, buffalo sauce and chipotle mayo.
Try it fried for $1 more.
FISH TACOS$15.50
Three grilled cod tacos with our spicy slaw, pico de gallo, chipotle mayo and stuffed in a grilled corn tortilla.
Add avocado for $2.
*Gluten free
THE LODGE BURGER$18.50
Ground elk and beef patty infused with Lodge IPA, topped with Jack cheese, Sriracha candied bacon, pickled cucumber slaw and garlic aioli.
More about The Lodge Sports Grille
COMO image

PIZZA

COMO

1270 Carillon Point, Kirkland

Avg 4.4 (1021 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Salsiccia Pizza$22.00
More about COMO

