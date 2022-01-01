Kirkland bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Kirkland
More about Bungalow at Juanita Beach
Bungalow at Juanita Beach
9714 Northeast Juanita Drive, Kirkland
|Popular items
|SPAM MUSUBI
|$4.00
|BUNGALOW WINGS
|$15.00
|PORK TACO
|$4.00
More about The Lodge Sports Grille
SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Lodge Sports Grille
107 Lake Street, Kirkland
|Popular items
|BUFFALO CHICKEN BURGER
|$17.00
Cajun style blackened chicken breast with melted pepper jack cheese, lettuce, onion, tomato, buffalo sauce and chipotle mayo.
Try it fried for $1 more.
|FISH TACOS
|$15.50
Three grilled cod tacos with our spicy slaw, pico de gallo, chipotle mayo and stuffed in a grilled corn tortilla.
Add avocado for $2.
*Gluten free
|THE LODGE BURGER
|$18.50
Ground elk and beef patty infused with Lodge IPA, topped with Jack cheese, Sriracha candied bacon, pickled cucumber slaw and garlic aioli.