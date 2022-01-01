Kirkland sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Kirkland
More about Little Grandma's Kitchen
WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Little Grandma's Kitchen
12551 116th Avenue Northeast, Kirkland
|Popular items
|The Bacon Me Crazy ~
|$13.49
Thick Sliced Bacon, Fire Roasted Tomato, Sautéed Mushroom, and Tillamook Cheddar Cheese.
*All third party delivery platform orders cost 20% more for all items. If you want to avoid this premium, we invite you to order for delivery or take-out at www.lgskitchen.com
|The Little Piggy ~
|$11.99
Pork Sausage, Sautéed Onions, Fire Roasted Bell Peppers, Tillamook Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream, and Tater Tots. Side of Salsa.
***All third party delivery platform orders cost 20% more for all items. If you want to avoid this premium, we invite you to order for delivery or take-out at www.lgskitchen.com ***
|The All-Mighty ~
|$16.99
Steak, Thick Sliced Bacon, Pork Sausage, Hickory Smoked Ham, Tillamook Cheddar Cheese
More about Homegrown - Kirkland
Homegrown - Kirkland
104 Lake Street, Kirkland
|Popular items
|Za’atar Smashed Chickpea
|$11.95
Za’atar smashed chickpeas, shredded beets, avocado, cucumbers, pickled red onions, cilantro, lemon harissa tahini & farm greens (V, GF*)
|Avo, Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$9.95
avocado, pasture-raised fried egg*, white cheddar & carrot lime habanero hot sauce (Vg, D, E, GF*)
|Smoked Pastrami
|$13.95
smoked pastrami, white cheddar, caramelized onions, smoked aioli & dill pickles (D, GF*)
More about ROMiOS Pizza & Pasta
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
ROMiOS Pizza & Pasta
11422 NE 124th St, Kirkland
|Popular items
|Personal Pizza
|$10.99
Two toppings of your choice. Served with soup or salad
|Spaghetti Marinara
|$12.45
Traditional spaghetti pasta in Romio’s special marinara sauce, finished with parsley and parmesan
|Wings (10)
|$15.00
Your choice of buffalo, honey BBQ or Breaded Italian