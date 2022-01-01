Kirkland salad spots you'll love

Go
Kirkland restaurants
Toast

Must-try salad spots in Kirkland

Little Grandma's Kitchen image

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Little Grandma's Kitchen

12551 116th Avenue Northeast, Kirkland

Avg 4.7 (1546 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
The Bacon Me Crazy ~$13.49
Thick Sliced Bacon, Fire Roasted Tomato, Sautéed Mushroom, and Tillamook Cheddar Cheese.
*All third party delivery platform orders cost 20% more for all items. If you want to avoid this premium, we invite you to order for delivery or take-out at www.lgskitchen.com
The Little Piggy ~$11.99
Pork Sausage, Sautéed Onions, Fire Roasted Bell Peppers, Tillamook Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream, and Tater Tots. Side of Salsa.
***All third party delivery platform orders cost 20% more for all items. If you want to avoid this premium, we invite you to order for delivery or take-out at www.lgskitchen.com ***
The All-Mighty ~$16.99
Steak, Thick Sliced Bacon, Pork Sausage, Hickory Smoked Ham, Tillamook Cheddar Cheese
More about Little Grandma's Kitchen
Homegrown - Kirkland image

 

Homegrown - Kirkland

104 Lake Street, Kirkland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Za’atar Smashed Chickpea$11.95
Za’atar smashed chickpeas, shredded beets, avocado, cucumbers, pickled red onions, cilantro, lemon harissa tahini & farm greens (V, GF*)
Avo, Egg & Cheese Sandwich$9.95
avocado, pasture-raised fried egg*, white cheddar & carrot lime habanero hot sauce (Vg, D, E, GF*)
Smoked Pastrami$13.95
smoked pastrami, white cheddar, caramelized onions, smoked aioli & dill pickles (D, GF*)
More about Homegrown - Kirkland
The Lodge Sports Grille image

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Lodge Sports Grille

107 Lake Street, Kirkland

Avg 4 (1552 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
WAZZU DOUBLE CHEESE$14.00
Double cheeseburger topped with American and Amera Melt cheese, shredded lettuce, pickles and special sauce.
THREE CHEESE MAC$13.00
House made macaroni and cheese with Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses, topped with fresh chopped bacon and Parmesan.
Add blackened chicken or shrimp for $4.
BLEU CHEESE BRUIN$16.00
Thick cut bacon, lettuce, tomato, Bleu cheese and garlic aioli.
More about The Lodge Sports Grille
Le Grand Bistro Americain image

SALADS • STEAKS

Le Grand Bistro Americain

2220 CARILLON PT, Kirkland

Avg 4.4 (3915 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Boeuf Bourguignon$32.00
stew of boneless beef shortrib, bacon, red wine, potatoes, carrots, pearl onions and mushrooms
French Burger$19.00
grilled chicken breast, gruyere, bacon, lettuce, tomato and dijonnaise on toasted house brioche bun, with french fries
Roasted Acorn Squash$11.00
with cold pressed olive oil, smoked maple syrup, pecans, fried sage leaves
More about Le Grand Bistro Americain
Evergreens image

 

Evergreens

425 Urban Plaza, Kirkland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Build Your Own$10.97
More about Evergreens

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Kirkland

Boneless Wings

Chicken Salad

Mac And Cheese

Tacos

Caesar Salad

Chopped Salad

Fried Pickles

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Kirkland to explore

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)

Bellevue

Avg 4 (39 restaurants)

Edmonds

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Redmond

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Bothell

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Woodinville

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Lynnwood

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Mercer Island

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Sammamish

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)

Bremerton

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston