Kirkland salad spots you'll love
Must-try salad spots in Kirkland
More about Little Grandma's Kitchen
WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Little Grandma's Kitchen
12551 116th Avenue Northeast, Kirkland
|Popular items
|The Bacon Me Crazy ~
|$13.49
Thick Sliced Bacon, Fire Roasted Tomato, Sautéed Mushroom, and Tillamook Cheddar Cheese.
*All third party delivery platform orders cost 20% more for all items. If you want to avoid this premium, we invite you to order for delivery or take-out at www.lgskitchen.com
|The Little Piggy ~
|$11.99
Pork Sausage, Sautéed Onions, Fire Roasted Bell Peppers, Tillamook Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream, and Tater Tots. Side of Salsa.
***All third party delivery platform orders cost 20% more for all items. If you want to avoid this premium, we invite you to order for delivery or take-out at www.lgskitchen.com ***
|The All-Mighty ~
|$16.99
Steak, Thick Sliced Bacon, Pork Sausage, Hickory Smoked Ham, Tillamook Cheddar Cheese
More about Homegrown - Kirkland
Homegrown - Kirkland
104 Lake Street, Kirkland
|Popular items
|Za’atar Smashed Chickpea
|$11.95
Za’atar smashed chickpeas, shredded beets, avocado, cucumbers, pickled red onions, cilantro, lemon harissa tahini & farm greens (V, GF*)
|Avo, Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$9.95
avocado, pasture-raised fried egg*, white cheddar & carrot lime habanero hot sauce (Vg, D, E, GF*)
|Smoked Pastrami
|$13.95
smoked pastrami, white cheddar, caramelized onions, smoked aioli & dill pickles (D, GF*)
More about The Lodge Sports Grille
SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Lodge Sports Grille
107 Lake Street, Kirkland
|Popular items
|WAZZU DOUBLE CHEESE
|$14.00
Double cheeseburger topped with American and Amera Melt cheese, shredded lettuce, pickles and special sauce.
|THREE CHEESE MAC
|$13.00
House made macaroni and cheese with Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses, topped with fresh chopped bacon and Parmesan.
Add blackened chicken or shrimp for $4.
|BLEU CHEESE BRUIN
|$16.00
Thick cut bacon, lettuce, tomato, Bleu cheese and garlic aioli.
More about Le Grand Bistro Americain
SALADS • STEAKS
Le Grand Bistro Americain
2220 CARILLON PT, Kirkland
|Popular items
|Boeuf Bourguignon
|$32.00
stew of boneless beef shortrib, bacon, red wine, potatoes, carrots, pearl onions and mushrooms
|French Burger
|$19.00
grilled chicken breast, gruyere, bacon, lettuce, tomato and dijonnaise on toasted house brioche bun, with french fries
|Roasted Acorn Squash
|$11.00
with cold pressed olive oil, smoked maple syrup, pecans, fried sage leaves