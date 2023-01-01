Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beef salad in Kirkland

Kirkland restaurants
Kirkland restaurants that serve beef salad

Item pic

 

Isarn Kitchen - Kirkland

170 Lake Street South, Kirkland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Thai Grilled Beef Salad$18.00
Grilled marinated flat iron steak tossed in a spicy lime dressing with fresh onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, small eggplant and a spicy lime dressing.
More about Isarn Kitchen - Kirkland
Item pic

 

Thai Wisdom Kirkland - 8516 122nd AVE NE

8516 122nd Avenue Northeast, Kirkland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Yum Neau Beef Salad$16.00
House favorite grilled sliced tender beef tossed with red & green onion, tomato, cucumber, basil in chili lime dressing.
We charge more for items on ALL 3rd party Delivery to cover the commission they charge us. Please order Take-out and Pick-Up to avoid this premium.
More about Thai Wisdom Kirkland - 8516 122nd AVE NE

