Beef salad in Kirkland
Kirkland restaurants that serve beef salad
More about Isarn Kitchen - Kirkland
Isarn Kitchen - Kirkland
170 Lake Street South, Kirkland
|Thai Grilled Beef Salad
|$18.00
Grilled marinated flat iron steak tossed in a spicy lime dressing with fresh onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, small eggplant and a spicy lime dressing.
More about Thai Wisdom Kirkland - 8516 122nd AVE NE
Thai Wisdom Kirkland - 8516 122nd AVE NE
8516 122nd Avenue Northeast, Kirkland
|Yum Neau Beef Salad
|$16.00
House favorite grilled sliced tender beef tossed with red & green onion, tomato, cucumber, basil in chili lime dressing.
We charge more for items on ALL 3rd party Delivery to cover the commission they charge us. Please order Take-out and Pick-Up to avoid this premium.