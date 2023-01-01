Beef soup in Kirkland
Kirkland restaurants that serve beef soup
More about Supreme Dumplings - SD-Kirkland
Supreme Dumplings - SD-Kirkland
120 Park Lane, Kirkland
|Braised Beef Noodle Soup
|$14.50
More about Fan Tang - Kirkland
Fan Tang - Kirkland
10615 NE 68th ST, Kirkland
|Thai Chili Beef Rice Noodle Soup (Spicy)
|$16.75
小炒黄牛肉米粉 (炒码汤粉) - Thai chili beef stir fry over noodle soup.
|12-Spice Beef Noodle Soup (Spicy)
|$14.75
湖南红烧牛肉面 - Hunan style spicy beef shank over wheat noodle and vegetable in bone broth.
|Beef Mala Tang Soup
|$15.75
红烧牛肉小烩菜 - A Chinese hot & spicy street food with our special braised beef, beef meat ball, vegetables and sweet potato noodle in bone broth.