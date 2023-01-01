Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beef soup in Kirkland

Go
Kirkland restaurants
Toast

Kirkland restaurants that serve beef soup

Item pic

 

Supreme Dumplings - SD-Kirkland

120 Park Lane, Kirkland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Braised Beef Noodle Soup$14.50
More about Supreme Dumplings - SD-Kirkland
Item pic

 

Fan Tang - Kirkland

10615 NE 68th ST, Kirkland

Avg 4.5 (69 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Thai Chili Beef Rice Noodle Soup (Spicy)$16.75
小炒黄牛肉米粉 (炒码汤粉) - Thai chili beef stir fry over noodle soup.
12-Spice Beef Noodle Soup (Spicy)$14.75
湖南红烧牛肉面 - Hunan style spicy beef shank over wheat noodle and vegetable in bone broth.
Beef Mala Tang Soup$15.75
红烧牛肉小烩菜 - A Chinese hot & spicy street food with our special braised beef, beef meat ball, vegetables and sweet potato noodle in bone broth.
More about Fan Tang - Kirkland

Browse other tasty dishes in Kirkland

Tacos

Caesar Salad

Salmon

Vanilla Ice Cream

Larb Salad

Fritters

Wontons

Cheese Pizza

Map

More near Kirkland to explore

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (761 restaurants)

Bellevue

Avg 4.3 (74 restaurants)

Redmond

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Edmonds

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Bothell

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Woodinville

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Lynnwood

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Sammamish

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Mercer Island

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (761 restaurants)

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

No reviews yet

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Olympia

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (506 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (461 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (371 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (331 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (284 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (229 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston