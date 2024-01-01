Biryani in Kirkland
Kirkland restaurants that serve biryani
More about Royal India - Kirkland/Juanita Beach
Royal India - Kirkland/Juanita Beach
9714 Juanita Dr NE, Kirkland
|Biryani (DF, GF)
|$16.00
Indian curried fried rice
More about Turmeric Kitchen
Turmeric Kitchen
11701 124th Avenue Northeast, Kirkland
|Kolkata Style Mutton Biryani
|$19.99
It is the amalgamation of aromatic long grain basmati rice, luscious and juicy bone-in goat pieces, boiled eggs, tender potato chunk, ghee, mawa, saffron milk, spices, meetha attar and fragrant water.