Burritos in Kirkland

Kirkland restaurants
Kirkland restaurants that serve burritos

Bungalow at Juanita Beach image

 

Bungalow at Juanita Beach

9714 Northeast Juanita Drive, Kirkland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
BREAKFAST BURRITO$14.00
More about Bungalow at Juanita Beach
Breakfast Burritos image

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Little Grandma's Kitchen

12551 116th Avenue Northeast, Kirkland

Avg 4.7 (1546 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Breakfast Burritos$11.49
All burritos made with three large eggs, you choice of meat, veggies, and cheese with tater tots.
*** All third party delivery platform orders cost 20% more for all items. If you want to avoid this premium, we invite you to order for delivery or take-out at www.lgskitchen.com ***
More about Little Grandma's Kitchen
Item pic

 

Cactus Restaurant

121 Park Lane, Kirkland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kids Brisket Burrito$9.00
Burrito with cheese, smoked brisket and black beans.
Kids Burrito$5.50
Burrito with cheese and black beans.
Kids Chicken Burrito$8.00
Burrito with cheese, shredded all natural chicken thigh and black beans.
More about Cactus Restaurant

