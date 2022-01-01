Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carbonara in Kirkland

Kirkland restaurants
Kirkland restaurants that serve carbonara

Item pic

 

Sparrow

9736 Northeast 120th Pl, Kirkland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spaghetti Carbonara$23.00
More about Sparrow
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Romios Pizza & Pasta

11422 NE 124th St, Kirkland

Avg 4.7 (2012 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
GF Fettuccine Carbonara$20.95
Fettuccine Carbonara$16.75
Sauteed bacon, fresh mushrooms, scallions & diced tomatoes in a creamy Alfredo sauce
More about Romios Pizza & Pasta

