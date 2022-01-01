Carrot cake in Kirkland
Kirkland restaurants that serve carrot cake
More about Bobae Coffee & Tea Kirkland
Bobae Coffee & Tea Kirkland
168 Lake St S, Kirkland
|Cheshire Cat's Carrot Cake (4C)
Cheshire Cat’s Carrot Cake- Our interpretation of a delicious carrot cake in drink form! It has spice, little carrots, graham cracker, and the housemade cheese cap to replace the icing!
Highly recommend ice cream drop and boba.
Housemade Cheese cap contains local dairy, made in house, and NEVER with the typical artificial powder cheese and milk.
More about ROMiOS Pizza & Pasta
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
ROMiOS Pizza & Pasta
11422 NE 124th St, Kirkland
|Carrot Cake