Cheesecake in Kirkland

Matc-hatter Cheesecake- this delightful delicate treat is Mad Hatter’s go-to for an all day treat. The pairing of our ceremonial crisp matcha and our house-made cheese cap gives the illusion of a fruity honeydew cheesecake. Nothing like the taste of an illusion for Mad Hatter’s day in Wonderland.

Housemade Cheese cap contains local dairy, made in house, and NEVER with the typical artificial powder cheese and milk.

