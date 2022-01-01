Cheesecake in Kirkland
Kirkland restaurants that serve cheesecake
More about Bobae Coffee & Tea Kirkland
Bobae Coffee & Tea Kirkland
168 Lake St S, Kirkland
|Dark Forest Cheesecake (Caffeine Free)
Dark Forest Cheesecake is a caffeine-free decadent and rich chocolate drink. The rich 72 % Chocolate taste like a Chocolate heaven. This drink is for chocolate lovers.
recommend: boba topping, ice cream
Housemade Cheese cap contains local dairy, made in house, and NEVER with the typical artificial powder cheese and milk.
|Matc-Hatter's Cheesecake
Matc-hatter Cheesecake- this delightful delicate treat is Mad Hatter’s go-to for an all day treat. The pairing of our ceremonial crisp matcha and our house-made cheese cap gives the illusion of a fruity honeydew cheesecake. Nothing like the taste of an illusion for Mad Hatter’s day in Wonderland.
Housemade Cheese cap contains local dairy, made in house, and NEVER with the typical artificial powder cheese and milk.