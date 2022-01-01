Chicken sandwiches in Kirkland

Kirkland restaurants
Toast

Kirkland restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Bungalow at Juanita Beach image

 

Bungalow at Juanita Beach

9714 Northeast Juanita Drive, Kirkland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH$16.00
The Lodge Sports Grille image

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Lodge Sports Grille

107 Lake Street, Kirkland

Avg 4 (1552 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CAJUN CHICKEN SANDWICH$15.00
Fried Cajun chicken breast with roma crunch lettuce, shaved red onion and sliced tomatoes topped with fried jalapeño medallions. Served on a toasted ciabatta bun with avocado spread and chipotle aioli.
