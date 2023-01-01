Chicken tikka in Kirkland
Royal India - Kirkland/Juanita Beach
9714 Juanita Dr NE, Kirkland
|Tandoori Chicken Tikka (Dark Meat) (GF)
|$20.00
boneless dark meat chicken marinated in yogurt, ginger, garlic
|Tandoori Chicken Tikka (White Meat) (GF)
|$22.00
boneless white meat chicken marinated in yogurt, ginger, garlic
|Chicken Malai Tikka (GF)
|$22.00
cheese and sour cream marinated, grilled boneless chicken pieces
More about Arth - The Indian Bistro
Arth - The Indian Bistro
238 Central Way, Kirkland
|Chicken Malaai Tikka
|$18.99
A succulent and creamy Indian appetizer, marinated in a luscious blend of cream, yogurt, and aromatic spices.*GF on request
|Chicken Tikka
|$18.99
Chicken breast marinated with spices and cooked in clay oven *GF on request