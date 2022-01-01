Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Kirkland

Go
Kirkland restaurants
Toast

Kirkland restaurants that serve chili

Bungalow at Juanita Beach image

 

Bungalow at Juanita Beach

9714 Northeast Juanita Drive, Kirkland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
SWEET CHILI SHRIMP$10.00
More about Bungalow at Juanita Beach
Cactus Restaurant image

 

Cactus Restaurant

121 Park Lane, Kirkland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Side Chili Lime Corn$4.00
More about Cactus Restaurant
Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Kirkland image

 

Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Kirkland

120 Park Ln #B, Kirkland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chili Paste Side
More about Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Kirkland
Item pic

 

Fan Tang - Kirkland

10615 NE 68th ST, Kirkland

Avg 4.5 (69 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
NEW! Thai Chili Beef Stir Fry$17.50
<火爆新品> - 小炒黄牛肉盖码饭 - {USDA Prime} grade steak thin sliced and stir fried with fresh Thai chili, pickled chili pepper, garlic and cilantro. A traditional Hunan hot and spicy dish. (Our beef is sourced from Painted Hill Farm)
Shrimp & Pork Wontons in Chili oil (7 pc)$9.50
红油大馅馄饨(韭菜猪肉虾) - Shrimp, kurobuta pork and chives wontons in house chili oil and spicy sauce.
NEW! Fan Tang Chili Sauce Beef$17.50
<火爆新品> - 湖南肉汤泡饭(牛肉) - {USDA Prime} grade beef stir fried with Fan Tang signature Chili Sauce, red bell pepper, and garlic, add rich 10-hour slow stewed bone broth, and then topping over a bowl of Jasmine rice. Mix before you dig in! (Our beef is sourced from Painted Hill Farm)
More about Fan Tang - Kirkland

Browse other tasty dishes in Kirkland

Boneless Wings

Salmon

Pork Belly

Cappuccino

Scallops

Cake

Chocolate Cake

Fish And Chips

Map

More near Kirkland to explore

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (535 restaurants)

Bellevue

Avg 4.2 (52 restaurants)

Redmond

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Edmonds

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Bothell

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Woodinville

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Lynnwood

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Mercer Island

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Sammamish

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (535 restaurants)

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (316 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (229 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston