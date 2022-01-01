Chili in Kirkland
Kirkland restaurants that serve chili
More about Bungalow at Juanita Beach
Bungalow at Juanita Beach
9714 Northeast Juanita Drive, Kirkland
|SWEET CHILI SHRIMP
|$10.00
More about Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Kirkland
Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Kirkland
120 Park Ln #B, Kirkland
|Chili Paste Side
More about Fan Tang - Kirkland
Fan Tang - Kirkland
10615 NE 68th ST, Kirkland
|NEW! Thai Chili Beef Stir Fry
|$17.50
<火爆新品> - 小炒黄牛肉盖码饭 - {USDA Prime} grade steak thin sliced and stir fried with fresh Thai chili, pickled chili pepper, garlic and cilantro. A traditional Hunan hot and spicy dish. (Our beef is sourced from Painted Hill Farm)
|Shrimp & Pork Wontons in Chili oil (7 pc)
|$9.50
红油大馅馄饨(韭菜猪肉虾) - Shrimp, kurobuta pork and chives wontons in house chili oil and spicy sauce.
|NEW! Fan Tang Chili Sauce Beef
|$17.50
<火爆新品> - 湖南肉汤泡饭(牛肉) - {USDA Prime} grade beef stir fried with Fan Tang signature Chili Sauce, red bell pepper, and garlic, add rich 10-hour slow stewed bone broth, and then topping over a bowl of Jasmine rice. Mix before you dig in! (Our beef is sourced from Painted Hill Farm)