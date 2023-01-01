Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate mousse in Kirkland

Go
Kirkland restaurants
Toast

Kirkland restaurants that serve chocolate mousse

Consumer pic

 

Royal India - Kirkland/Juanita Beach

9714 Juanita Dr NE, Kirkland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Mousse$7.00
More about Royal India - Kirkland/Juanita Beach
Consumer pic

SALADS • STEAKS

Le Grand Bistro Americain

2220 CARILLON PT, Kirkland

Avg 4.4 (3915 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Mousse$9.00
More about Le Grand Bistro Americain

Browse other tasty dishes in Kirkland

Avocado Toast

Fritters

Cookies

Burritos

Chai Tea

Noodle Soup

Tortellini

Chocolate Cake

Map

More near Kirkland to explore

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (629 restaurants)

Bellevue

Avg 4.3 (60 restaurants)

Redmond

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Edmonds

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Bothell

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Lynnwood

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Woodinville

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Mercer Island

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Sammamish

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (629 restaurants)

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (405 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (398 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (313 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (268 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (259 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (191 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston