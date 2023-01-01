Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clams in Kirkland

Kirkland restaurants
Kirkland restaurants that serve clams

Serious Pie Totem Lake -

12540 120th ave ne, Kirkland

Clam Pizza$22.00
Penn Cove clams, chili flakes, pancetta, lemon thyme, parmesan, olive oil
More about Serious Pie Totem Lake -
Big Fish Sushi - Kirkland

211 3rd Street, Kirkland

Red Surf Clam$6.25
More about Big Fish Sushi - Kirkland

