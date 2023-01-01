Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Clams in
Kirkland
/
Kirkland
/
Clams
Kirkland restaurants that serve clams
Serious Pie Totem Lake -
12540 120th ave ne, Kirkland
No reviews yet
Clam Pizza
$22.00
Penn Cove clams, chili flakes, pancetta, lemon thyme, parmesan, olive oil
More about Serious Pie Totem Lake -
Big Fish Sushi - Kirkland
211 3rd Street, Kirkland
No reviews yet
Red Surf Clam
$6.25
More about Big Fish Sushi - Kirkland
