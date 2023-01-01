Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crab rolls in Kirkland

Kirkland restaurants
Kirkland restaurants that serve crab rolls

Banner pic

 

Kiwami Sushi

104 Kirkland Ave, Kirkland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Snow Crab California Roll$12.50
Snow crab mix, cucumber, avocado.
More about Kiwami Sushi
Banner pic

 

Big Fish Sushi - Kirkland

211 3rd Street, Kirkland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Spicy Crab Roll$8.50
More about Big Fish Sushi - Kirkland

