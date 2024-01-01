Croissants in Kirkland

Indulge in the exquisite fusion of flakiness and nutty sweetness with our Twice-Baked Almond Croissant. Made from our signature Origin Bakery croissant dough, each pastry undergoes a meticulous baking process, resulting in a golden exterior that gives way to layers of buttery goodness. Each croissant is filled with delicious almond cream baked to a creamy gold. Finished with a delicate dusting of powdered sugar, every bite is a symphony of textures and flavors that will transport your taste buds to pastry paradise.

