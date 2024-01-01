Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Croissants in Kirkland

Kirkland restaurants
Kirkland restaurants that serve croissants

Mercurys Coffee Co. - Kirkland

8506 122nd Ave NE, Kirkland

Avg 4.5 (1160 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Almond Croissant$3.75
Croissant Sandwich$6.25
Turkey Bacon Croissant$9.95
More about Mercurys Coffee Co. - Kirkland
Bobae Coffee & Tea Kirkland

168 Lake St S, Kirkland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Twice-Baked Almond Croissant$6.50
Indulge in the exquisite fusion of flakiness and nutty sweetness with our Twice-Baked Almond Croissant. Made from our signature Origin Bakery croissant dough, each pastry undergoes a meticulous baking process, resulting in a golden exterior that gives way to layers of buttery goodness. Each croissant is filled with delicious almond cream baked to a creamy gold. Finished with a delicate dusting of powdered sugar, every bite is a symphony of textures and flavors that will transport your taste buds to pastry paradise.
More about Bobae Coffee & Tea Kirkland

