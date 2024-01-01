Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Eel in Kirkland

Kirkland restaurants
Kirkland restaurants that serve eel

Item pic

 

AA Sushi - 9730 Northeast 119th Way

9730 Northeast 119th Way, Kirkland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Unagi Eel$4.60
More about AA Sushi - 9730 Northeast 119th Way
Banner pic

 

Big Fish Sushi - Kirkland

211 3rd Street, Kirkland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Eel Avocado Roll$7.95
Eel(Unagi)$5.95
Side Eel Sauce$0.50
More about Big Fish Sushi - Kirkland

