Eel in Kirkland

Kirkland restaurants that serve eel
AA Sushi - 9730 Northeast 119th Way
9730 Northeast 119th Way, Kirkland
No reviews yet
Unagi Eel
$4.60
More about AA Sushi - 9730 Northeast 119th Way
Big Fish Sushi - Kirkland
211 3rd Street, Kirkland
No reviews yet
Eel Avocado Roll
$7.95
Eel(Unagi)
$5.95
Side Eel Sauce
$0.50
More about Big Fish Sushi - Kirkland
