Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish and chips in Kirkland

Go
Kirkland restaurants
Toast

Kirkland restaurants that serve fish and chips

Bungalow at Juanita Beach image

 

Bungalow at Juanita Beach

9714 Northeast Juanita Drive, Kirkland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
FISH & CHIPS$19.00
KIDS FISH & CHIPS$8.00
More about Bungalow at Juanita Beach
Item pic

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Lodge Sports Grille

107 Lake Street, Kirkland

Avg 4 (1552 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
FISH & CHIPS 2 PIECE$14.00
Two pieces of beer battered cod. Served with house tartar, coleslaw and fries.
More about The Lodge Sports Grille
ROMiOS Pizza & Pasta image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

ROMiOS Pizza & Pasta

11422 NE 124th St, Kirkland

Avg 4.7 (2012 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish & Chips$15.00
Cod fish fillets served with fries and tartar sauce.
More about ROMiOS Pizza & Pasta
Le Grand Bistro Americain image

SALADS • STEAKS

Le Grand Bistro Americain

2220 CARILLON PT, Kirkland

Avg 4.4 (3915 reviews)
Takeout
Kid Fish n Chips$15.00
More about Le Grand Bistro Americain

Browse other tasty dishes in Kirkland

Boneless Wings

Chopped Salad

Grilled Chicken

Chocolate Cake

Prawns

Burritos

Chili

Penne

Map

More near Kirkland to explore

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (535 restaurants)

Bellevue

Avg 4.2 (52 restaurants)

Redmond

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Edmonds

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Bothell

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Woodinville

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Lynnwood

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Mercer Island

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Sammamish

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (535 restaurants)

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (316 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (229 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston