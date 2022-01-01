Fish and chips in Kirkland
Kirkland restaurants that serve fish and chips
Bungalow at Juanita Beach
9714 Northeast Juanita Drive, Kirkland
|FISH & CHIPS
|$19.00
|KIDS FISH & CHIPS
|$8.00
SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Lodge Sports Grille
107 Lake Street, Kirkland
|FISH & CHIPS 2 PIECE
|$14.00
Two pieces of beer battered cod. Served with house tartar, coleslaw and fries.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
ROMiOS Pizza & Pasta
11422 NE 124th St, Kirkland
|Fish & Chips
|$15.00
Cod fish fillets served with fries and tartar sauce.