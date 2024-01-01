Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Glass noodles in Kirkland

Kirkland restaurants
Kirkland restaurants that serve glass noodles

Soi Kirkland - 425 Urban Plaza Ste 285

425 Urban Plaza, Kirkland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Glass Noodle Salad$16.00
Glass noodle salad in spicy lime dressing, onion, cilantro, tomato, minced chicken and shrimp.
More about Soi Kirkland - 425 Urban Plaza Ste 285
Thai Wisdom Kirkland - 8516 122nd AVE NE

8516 122nd Avenue Northeast, Kirkland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Angel Noodle (Crystal Glass Noodle)$13.50
Stir-fried crystal noodles with onion, cabbage, mushrooms, egg, tomato, pineapple, green onion, bean sprouts, and celery in a light sauce.
More about Thai Wisdom Kirkland - 8516 122nd AVE NE

