Gyoza in Kirkland
Kirkland restaurants that serve gyoza
Kiwami Sushi Bar & Sake House
104 Kirkland Ave, Kirkland
|Deep-Fried Chicken Gyoza (5)
|$6.00
5-piece chicken pot stickers.
|Wagyu Gyoza
|$15.00
5-piece hand made pan-fried pot stickers. ground Australian wagyu, cabbage, onion, garlic, ginger, seasoning, shoyu-vinegar dip.
|Pan-Fried Chicken Gyoza (5)
|$7.00
5-piece chicken pot stickers.
Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Kirkland
120 Park Ln #B, Kirkland
|Pork Gyoza
|$5.50
餃子（豚肉）Pan-fried dumpling stuffed with pork, served with a soy vinegar dipping sauce
|Vegetable Gyoza
|$5.50
餃子（野菜） Pan-fried dumpling stuffed with vegetables, served with a soy vinegar dipping sauce
|Gyoza Sauce Side