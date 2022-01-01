Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gyoza in Kirkland

Kirkland restaurants
Kirkland restaurants that serve gyoza

Kiwami Sushi Bar & Sake House

104 Kirkland Ave, Kirkland

Deep-Fried Chicken Gyoza (5)$6.00
5-piece chicken pot stickers.
Wagyu Gyoza$15.00
5-piece hand made pan-fried pot stickers. ground Australian wagyu, cabbage, onion, garlic, ginger, seasoning, shoyu-vinegar dip.
Pan-Fried Chicken Gyoza (5)$7.00
5-piece chicken pot stickers.
Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Kirkland

120 Park Ln #B, Kirkland

Pork Gyoza$5.50
餃子（豚肉）Pan-fried dumpling stuffed with pork, served with a soy vinegar dipping sauce
Vegetable Gyoza$5.50
餃子（野菜） Pan-fried dumpling stuffed with vegetables, served with a soy vinegar dipping sauce
