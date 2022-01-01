Katsu in Kirkland
Kirkland restaurants that serve katsu
Bungalow at Juanita Beach
9714 Northeast Juanita Drive, Kirkland
|SPAM KATSU TACO
|$4.00
Kiwami Sushi Bar & Sake House
104 Kirkland Ave, Kirkland
|Chicken Katsu
|$14.00
Panko breaded chicken breast. Deep fried, served with tonkatsu BBQ sauce, shredded cabbage.
|Pork Katsu
|$16.00
Panko breaded pork loin. Deep fried, served with tonkatsu BBQ sauce, shredded cabbage.
|Katsu Donburi
|$14.00
simmered fried cutlet, onion, shiitake & lightly beaten egg steamed in sweet tentsuyu broth. Served over a bowl of rice with green onions, sesame seeds.