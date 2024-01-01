Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Mango lassi in
Kirkland
/
Kirkland
/
Mango Lassi
Kirkland restaurants that serve mango lassi
Turmeric Kitchen
11701 124th Avenue Northeast, Kirkland
No reviews yet
Mango Lassi
$6.00
More about Turmeric Kitchen
Arth - The Indian Bistro
238 Central Way, Kirkland
No reviews yet
Mango Lassi
$7.99
Refreshing tropical delight blending fresh ripe mangoes, yogurt, milk, honey, and a dash of cardamom
More about Arth - The Indian Bistro
Browse other tasty dishes in Kirkland
Katsu
Turkey Bacon
Pork Belly
Shrimp Salad
Calamari
Teriyaki Chicken
Steamed Rice
Miso Soup
More near Kirkland to explore
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(872 restaurants)
Bellevue
Avg 4.3
(87 restaurants)
Redmond
Avg 4.5
(42 restaurants)
Edmonds
Avg 4.4
(36 restaurants)
Bothell
Avg 4.4
(32 restaurants)
Woodinville
Avg 4.6
(23 restaurants)
Lynnwood
Avg 4.6
(22 restaurants)
Mercer Island
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Sammamish
Avg 4.1
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(872 restaurants)
Bremerton
Avg 4.3
(22 restaurants)
Oak Harbor
No reviews yet
Mount Vernon
No reviews yet
Olympia
Avg 4.4
(58 restaurants)
Port Angeles
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(621 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(502 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(413 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(361 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(321 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(277 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston