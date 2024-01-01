Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mango lassi in Kirkland

Go
Kirkland restaurants
Toast

Kirkland restaurants that serve mango lassi

Consumer pic

 

Turmeric Kitchen

11701 124th Avenue Northeast, Kirkland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mango Lassi$6.00
More about Turmeric Kitchen
Consumer pic

 

Arth - The Indian Bistro

238 Central Way, Kirkland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mango Lassi$7.99
Refreshing tropical delight blending fresh ripe mangoes, yogurt, milk, honey, and a dash of cardamom
More about Arth - The Indian Bistro

Browse other tasty dishes in Kirkland

Katsu

Turkey Bacon

Pork Belly

Shrimp Salad

Calamari

Teriyaki Chicken

Steamed Rice

Miso Soup

Map

More near Kirkland to explore

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (872 restaurants)

Bellevue

Avg 4.3 (87 restaurants)

Redmond

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Edmonds

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Bothell

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Woodinville

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Lynnwood

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Mercer Island

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Sammamish

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (872 restaurants)

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

No reviews yet

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Olympia

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (502 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (413 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (361 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (321 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (277 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston