Mango salad in Kirkland
Kirkland restaurants that serve mango salad
More about Thai Wisdom Kirkland - 8516 122nd AVE NE
Thai Wisdom Kirkland - 8516 122nd AVE NE
8516 122nd Avenue Northeast, Kirkland
|Mango Trout Salad
|$18.00
Fresh Mango Salad topped with Golden Fried Trout, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, cashew, basil, red ad green onion tossed in Signature Chili Lime Dressing.
We charge more for items on ALL 3rd party Delivery to cover the commission they charge us. Please order Take-out and Pick-Up to avoid this premium.