Mango salad in Kirkland

Kirkland restaurants
Kirkland restaurants that serve mango salad

Thai Wisdom Kirkland - 8516 122nd AVE NE

8516 122nd Avenue Northeast, Kirkland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mango Trout Salad$18.00
Fresh Mango Salad topped with Golden Fried Trout, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, cashew, basil, red ad green onion tossed in Signature Chili Lime Dressing.
We charge more for items on ALL 3rd party Delivery to cover the commission they charge us. Please order Take-out and Pick-Up to avoid this premium.
More about Thai Wisdom Kirkland - 8516 122nd AVE NE
Big Fish Sushi - Kirkland

211 3rd Street, Kirkland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mango Kani Salad (Mayo)$8.95
More about Big Fish Sushi - Kirkland

