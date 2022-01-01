Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mango sticky rice in Kirkland

Kirkland restaurants
Kirkland restaurants that serve mango sticky rice

Isarn Kitchen - Kirkland

170 Lake Street South, Kirkland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mango Sticky Rice$10.00
More about Isarn Kitchen - Kirkland
Bobae Coffee & Tea Kirkland

168 Lake St S, Kirkland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mango Sticky Rice: Coconut Mango Sticky Rice Drink$0.00
One of Joey and Karma's wedding desserts was their favorite Mango Sticky Rice. Bringing this dessert into life and into a drink form. We did it again with pushing creativity further. The nice small grains of rice are excellent in this coconut milk and the small chunks of fresh mango might just make you want to do the dance.
This drink contain small amount of dairy. This is caffeine-free
Make it a float: add ice cream drop
More about Bobae Coffee & Tea Kirkland

