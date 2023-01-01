Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Miso soup in Kirkland

Go
Kirkland restaurants
Toast

Kirkland restaurants that serve miso soup

Banner pic

 

Kiwami Sushi

104 Kirkland Ave, Kirkland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Miso Soup$2.00
More about Kiwami Sushi
Banner pic

 

Big Fish Sushi - Kirkland

211 3rd Street, Kirkland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Miso Soup$1.95
white miso, tofu, seaweed and scallion
More about Big Fish Sushi - Kirkland

Browse other tasty dishes in Kirkland

Cappuccino

Kale Salad

Cheesecake

Larb Salad

Pumpkin Pies

Pepperoni Pizza

Tortellini

Pork Belly

Map

More near Kirkland to explore

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (636 restaurants)

Bellevue

Avg 4.3 (63 restaurants)

Redmond

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Edmonds

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Bothell

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Lynnwood

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Woodinville

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Sammamish

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Mercer Island

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (636 restaurants)

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (415 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (405 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (318 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (276 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (257 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (194 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston