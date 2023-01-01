Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Miso soup in
Kirkland
/
Kirkland
/
Miso Soup
Kirkland restaurants that serve miso soup
Kiwami Sushi
104 Kirkland Ave, Kirkland
No reviews yet
Miso Soup
$2.00
More about Kiwami Sushi
Big Fish Sushi - Kirkland
211 3rd Street, Kirkland
No reviews yet
Miso Soup
$1.95
white miso, tofu, seaweed and scallion
More about Big Fish Sushi - Kirkland
Browse other tasty dishes in Kirkland
Cappuccino
Kale Salad
Cheesecake
Larb Salad
Pumpkin Pies
Pepperoni Pizza
Tortellini
Pork Belly
More near Kirkland to explore
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(636 restaurants)
Bellevue
Avg 4.3
(63 restaurants)
Redmond
Avg 4.4
(27 restaurants)
Edmonds
Avg 4.4
(26 restaurants)
Bothell
Avg 4.4
(22 restaurants)
Lynnwood
Avg 4.6
(19 restaurants)
Woodinville
Avg 4.6
(18 restaurants)
Sammamish
Avg 4.1
(7 restaurants)
Mercer Island
Avg 4.7
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(636 restaurants)
Bremerton
Avg 4.3
(15 restaurants)
Oak Harbor
Avg 4.2
(6 restaurants)
Mount Vernon
No reviews yet
Olympia
Avg 4.3
(33 restaurants)
Port Angeles
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(415 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(405 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(318 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(276 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(257 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(194 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston