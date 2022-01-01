Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Kirkland

Go
Kirkland restaurants
Toast

Kirkland restaurants that serve nachos

Bungalow at Juanita Beach image

 

Bungalow at Juanita Beach

9714 Northeast Juanita Drive, Kirkland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
BUNGALOW NACHOS$14.00
More about Bungalow at Juanita Beach
The Lodge Sports Grille image

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Lodge Sports Grille

107 Lake Street, Kirkland

Avg 4 (1552 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
NACHOS$11.00
A giant portion of tortilla chips covered in a blend of cheeses,
jalapeños, green onions, black beans and corn topped with
guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.
Add chicken, pork or beef for $4 or diced steak for $5.
More about The Lodge Sports Grille
Item pic

 

Cactus Restaurant

121 Park Lane, Kirkland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kids Chicken Nachos$8.50
Housemade chips and melty cheese with shredded all natural chiken thigh. That’s it. (Pictured is the brisket version)
Kids Brisket Nachos$9.50
Housemade chips and melty cheese with smoked brisket. That’s it.
Kids Nachos$6.00
Housemade chips and melty cheese. That’s it.
More about Cactus Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Kirkland

Caesar Salad

Chocolate Cake

Cheesecake

French Toast

Penne

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Tenders

Burritos

Map

More near Kirkland to explore

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (535 restaurants)

Bellevue

Avg 4.2 (52 restaurants)

Redmond

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Edmonds

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Bothell

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Woodinville

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Lynnwood

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Mercer Island

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Sammamish

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (535 restaurants)

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (316 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (229 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston