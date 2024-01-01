Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Nigiri in
Kirkland
/
Kirkland
/
Nigiri
Kirkland restaurants that serve nigiri
Kiwami Sushi
104 Kirkland Ave, Kirkland
No reviews yet
Nigiri Sampler (6)
$18.00
6-piece nigiri
Nigiri Dinner
$32.00
10-piece nigiri
More about Kiwami Sushi
AA Sushi - 9730 Northeast 119th Way
9730 Northeast 119th Way, Kirkland
No reviews yet
Nigiri Seared Scallop
$5.20
More about AA Sushi - 9730 Northeast 119th Way
Browse other tasty dishes in Kirkland
Katsu
Cappuccino
Chicken Soup
Fried Rice
Pepperoni Pizza
Custard
Chocolate Cake
Turkey Bacon
More near Kirkland to explore
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(808 restaurants)
Bellevue
Avg 4.3
(84 restaurants)
Redmond
Avg 4.5
(36 restaurants)
Edmonds
Avg 4.4
(32 restaurants)
Bothell
Avg 4.4
(30 restaurants)
Woodinville
Avg 4.6
(21 restaurants)
Lynnwood
Avg 4.6
(20 restaurants)
Mercer Island
Avg 4.7
(6 restaurants)
Sammamish
Avg 4.1
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(808 restaurants)
Bremerton
Avg 4.3
(22 restaurants)
Oak Harbor
No reviews yet
Mount Vernon
No reviews yet
Olympia
Avg 4.4
(49 restaurants)
Port Angeles
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(562 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(491 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(397 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(348 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(306 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(255 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston