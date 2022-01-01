Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Penne in Kirkland

Go
Kirkland restaurants
Toast

Kirkland restaurants that serve penne

Consumer pic

 

Ristorante Paradiso

120 Park Ln Ste A, Kirkland

No reviews yet
Takeout
PENNE PARADISO$21.00
Penne pasta w/artichoke hearts in a delicate pink sauce
More about Ristorante Paradiso
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

ROMiOS Pizza & Pasta

11422 NE 124th St, Kirkland

Avg 4.7 (2012 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Penne with Meatballs$15.54
Penne pasta with Romio’s special marinara sauce served with meatballs and shaved Parmesan cheese
Penne Ck Pesto (lunch)$10.20
Penne Chicken Pesto$16.40
Penne pasta in a creamy garlic & pesto sauce served with chicken
More about ROMiOS Pizza & Pasta

Browse other tasty dishes in Kirkland

Kale Salad

Fried Pickles

Chopped Salad

Prawns

Chai Tea

Scallops

Gyoza

Boneless Wings

Map

More near Kirkland to explore

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (535 restaurants)

Bellevue

Avg 4.2 (52 restaurants)

Redmond

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Edmonds

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Bothell

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Woodinville

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Lynnwood

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Mercer Island

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Sammamish

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (535 restaurants)

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (316 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (229 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston