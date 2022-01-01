Penne in Kirkland
Kirkland restaurants that serve penne
Ristorante Paradiso
120 Park Ln Ste A, Kirkland
|PENNE PARADISO
|$21.00
Penne pasta w/artichoke hearts in a delicate pink sauce
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
ROMiOS Pizza & Pasta
11422 NE 124th St, Kirkland
|Penne with Meatballs
|$15.54
Penne pasta with Romio’s special marinara sauce served with meatballs and shaved Parmesan cheese
|Penne Ck Pesto (lunch)
|$10.20
|Penne Chicken Pesto
|$16.40
Penne pasta in a creamy garlic & pesto sauce served with chicken