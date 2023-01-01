Pineapple fried rice in Kirkland
Kirkland restaurants that serve pineapple fried rice
More about Soi Kirkland - 425 Urban Plaza Ste 285
Soi Kirkland - 425 Urban Plaza Ste 285
425 Urban Plaza, Kirkland
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$23.00
Thai-style jasmine rice stir-fried with egg, onion, cashew nuts, pineapple, raisin, and tomatoes, in t a blend of garlic soy sauce and yellow curry powder with Chicken and Shrimp(or veggies and tofu).
More about Thai Wisdom Kirkland - 8516 122nd AVE NE
Thai Wisdom Kirkland - 8516 122nd AVE NE
8516 122nd Avenue Northeast, Kirkland
|L Pineapple Fried Rice
|$11.50
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$13.50
Stir-fried Jasmine rice with pineapple, egg, carrots, peas, yellow curry powder, raisins, cashew nuts, onion and sprinkled with cilantro.
We charge more for items on ALL 3rd party Delivery to cover the commission they charge us. Please order Take-out and Pick-Up to avoid this premium.