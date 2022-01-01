Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Pork belly in
Kirkland
/
Kirkland
/
Pork Belly
Kirkland restaurants that serve pork belly
Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Kirkland
120 Park Ln #B, Kirkland
No reviews yet
pork belly
$3.50
More about Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Kirkland
Fan Tang - Kirkland
10615 NE 68th ST, Kirkland
Avg 4.5
(69 reviews)
Mei Cai Pork Belly Bowl
$15.75
梅菜蒸肉盖码饭 - Pork belly slow cooked with house chili sauce and Mei Cai - a dry pickled mustard with rich aroma from southern China, served with roasted pepper and rice.
More about Fan Tang - Kirkland
