Pork belly in Kirkland

Kirkland restaurants
Kirkland restaurants that serve pork belly

Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Kirkland

120 Park Ln #B, Kirkland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
pork belly$3.50
More about Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Kirkland
Fan Tang - Kirkland

10615 NE 68th ST, Kirkland

Avg 4.5 (69 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mei Cai Pork Belly Bowl$15.75
梅菜蒸肉盖码饭 - Pork belly slow cooked with house chili sauce and Mei Cai - a dry pickled mustard with rich aroma from southern China, served with roasted pepper and rice.
More about Fan Tang - Kirkland

