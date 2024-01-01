Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork fried rice in Kirkland

Kirkland restaurants
Kirkland restaurants that serve pork fried rice

Item pic

 

Pho Mignon

12557 116th Avenue Northeast, Kirkland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
R15. Chinese BBQ Pork Fried Rice$14.00
Stir-fried rice with Chinese BBQ pork and eggs.
More about Pho Mignon
Item pic

 

Supreme Dumplings - SD-Kirkland

120 Park Lane, Kirkland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pork Chop Fried Rice$15.50
More about Supreme Dumplings - SD-Kirkland

