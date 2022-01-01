Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Prawns in Kirkland

Kirkland restaurants
Kirkland restaurants that serve prawns

Item pic

 

Cactus Restaurant

121 Park Lane, Kirkland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Side Prawn Skewer$7.00
Prawn Fajitas$20.00
Marinated grilled prawns with Spanish rice, cumin black beans and vegetable escabeche. Also includes fresh guacamole, sour cream, jack cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo and choice of flour or housemade corn tortillas on the side.
Prawn & Scallop Ceviche$13.50
Aji Amarillo, mango, avocado, serrano chiles, cilantro, red onion escabeche, fried plantains
More about Cactus Restaurant
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

ROMiOS Pizza & Pasta

11422 NE 124th St, Kirkland

Avg 4.7 (2012 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Prawn Linguine$17.45
Fresh linguini with sautéed prawns, mushrooms and diced tomatoes tossed with a creamy lemon sauce
More about ROMiOS Pizza & Pasta
Item pic

 

Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Kirkland

120 Park Ln #B, Kirkland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Prawn Cutlet$6.80
海老カツ Deep-friend prawn cutlet drizzled with tonkotsu sauce
More about Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Kirkland

