Prawns in Kirkland

Cactus Restaurant
121 Park Lane, Kirkland
|Side Prawn Skewer
|$7.00
|Prawn Fajitas
|$20.00
Marinated grilled prawns with Spanish rice, cumin black beans and vegetable escabeche. Also includes fresh guacamole, sour cream, jack cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo and choice of flour or housemade corn tortillas on the side.
|Prawn & Scallop Ceviche
|$13.50
Aji Amarillo, mango, avocado, serrano chiles, cilantro, red onion escabeche, fried plantains
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
ROMiOS Pizza & Pasta
11422 NE 124th St, Kirkland
|Prawn Linguine
|$17.45
Fresh linguini with sautéed prawns, mushrooms and diced tomatoes tossed with a creamy lemon sauce